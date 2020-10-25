The Enugu State Government has announced an adjustment of the 24-hour curfew imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh said the adjustment followed the hardship occasioned by the 24-hour curfew imposed in Enugu metropolis in the face of the #ENDSARS protests.

“The 24-hour curfew imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas stands lifted with effect from 7am on Sunday, 25th October, 2020.

“In its place, a 13-hour curfew from 6pm to 7am daily, is imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, with effect from 6pm on Sunday, 25th October, 2020 until further notice”.

Aroh said that the Commissioner of Police in the state and other security agencies had been directed to ensure full compliance.

The Commissioner however, said that persons involved in delivery of essential services such as Healthcare Workers, staff of Water Corporation, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Fire service, Enugu State Emergency Management Agency and others were exempted from the curfew.

Hoodlums had hijacked the #EndSARS peaceful protests and destroyed some public and private property in the state.

Some Federal and state government property and banks were destroyed by irate youths in the state between Wednesday and Saturday.