By Preye Campbell

The English Premier League is now in full business mode, and another weekend has offered an exciting round of matches. We take a look at five high-profile games from the weekend.

Foden rescues the hapless City

Manchester City have won eight points from their five league games this season- their lowest tally at this stage since 2014/15.

But for the timely intervention of their youth product Phil Foden- who came on as a substitute- it would have been a much lower tally in the game against West Ham United.

The Hammers will feel like the better team in this fixture, after a string of disappointing performances from some of City’s stars. Pep Guardiola will leave East London feeling grateful for a point and worried about his team, in general.

Dour draw at Old Trafford

Whether as a Manchester United fan or as a Chelsea fan, we can all agree to one thing; we have seen better fixtures than this one.

The poster game of the weekend turned out a lot less exciting for viewers, who expected all-round action from two talented teams.

What we witnessed were two cautious teams, with both managers seeming pleased with sharing the points. At least, we could say that for Frank Lampard, who has Edouard Mendy to thank for sparing his team’s blushes with outstanding saves.

When both teams take to the field again, we certainly hope for a more entertaining performance.

The Reds return

A win at Anfield on Saturday was much required, especially after a gloomy time with supporters still waiting for a positive Virgil Van Dijk news.

Fans can now begin the new week with positivity, as their team returned to the top- second behind neighbours Everton- after a 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

A controversial penalty call seemed to put the game in motion for the Blades and in particular, remind Jurgen Klopp’s team what they will be missing in Van Dijk- Fabinho was the culprit- but the champions bounced back through Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

The time to retain the title could as well start now for the Kop.

Honeymoon over for Toffees

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton finally registered a defeat in the 2020/21 season- coming against Southampton.

An interesting matchday six encounter at St. Mary’s Stadium saw Everton reduced to ten men in the closing stages- something the Italian gaffer has heavily criticized.

For now, the blue half of Merseyside remain on top due to goal difference but the Goodison Park faithful can now be certain that they are back to Earth.

Vardy guns down Arsenal

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to separate the boys from men in Sunday’s encounter at the Emirates.

Last season’s top scorer demonstrated what it means to be a marksman with a header to take his team to just a point behind Everton.

The men from the Midlands have now successfully put a dent on Mikel Arteta’s tactical options, and before anything else, a response is needed ahead of a heavy clash against Manchester United next week.