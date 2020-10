By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has dropped a new song titled ‘Tire’, a song protesting the current state of Nigeria.

The song touches issues like ‘Police Brutality’, harassing and killings of innocent and peaceful protesters who are demanding for a better Nigeria, corruption’ and other topics affecting Nigerians.

Yemzzy dropped the new song sequel to his previously released “Remember“, “Blessings” and “Only One” which are already enjoying massive airplay.

Tire was produced by multi-talented Nyesco Mike Pro.

Download Here.