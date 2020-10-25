By Jethro Ibileke

As normalcy gradually begins to return to Benin, the Edo state capital, Archbishop of Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI), Margaret Benson-Idahosa, has reminded leaders that flaunting wealth without conscience is a sin, for which God will hold them accountable.

This is even as she appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to assuage the tensed polity by acceding to the demands of the protesting youths.

The Archbishop who sounded the warning in a statement in Benin, signed by the Director of Administration of the Church, Odemwingie Okundaye, urged the president to live up to his word by setting in motion, various actions by which the common patrimony can better be managed for the ultimate benefit of every citizen regardless of creed or tribe.

She said: “We have watched with keen interest the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life.

“[I want] our leaders to understand that display of wealth without conscience is a sin and God will hold them accountable.

“This is so because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds.

“The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) cannot keep silent and watch the lives of our youths wasted by those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them.

“CGMI at such a time as this would like to commiserate with the families of those who have lost their lives before and during the protests. Jesus Christ died for humanity and would love to see all men saved and not perish.”

The cleric who noted that most great nations of the world have had their moments of struggle added that the present agitation by the #EndSARS protesters results from long years of neglect.

According to her, “Every great nation can point at some time in their history when through a struggle they transitioned into greatness.

“Thus, we believe that the present agitations go beyond just reforming the police, which is just a symptom of the deplorable state of our polity.

“All these are as a result of the long years of neglect and insensitivity of leadership, arising from bad governance, impunity, abject poverty and extrajudicial killings among others in our nation.

“While we do not want to belabour these highlighted issues, it is our sincere desire to see positive measures in the approaches of government at addressing these issues.”

She noted that CGMI will continue to remember the nation and leaders in prayers, adding that God has placed them as watchmen over cities, states, and nations.

“We shall triumph over these present challenges,” she added.