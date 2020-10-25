The Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Advocacy (LEAD) Network, an NGO, says the destruction of public and private property by hoodlums pretending to be #EndSARS protestors is condemnable and must be discouraged.

Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, said in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu that the youth must exercise restraint and engage government in dialogue while making genuine demands.

He said that as a youth-focused organisation, LEAD Network stood in total solidarity with the #EndSARS movement in its genuine demands for the reformation of the police, the stoppage of police brutality, and the search for justice for victims of police brutality.

“The LEAD Network is utterly dismayed by the unfortunate incidences that have trailed the #EndSARS protests across the country.

“Government must do all that is within its constitutional powers to ensure that the lives and property of Nigerians are protected at this time.

“Efforts should be intensified by security operatives in de-escalating the rising tensions across the country with due considerations for rights of Nigerians.

“We must be strong together and eschew all acts that threaten our peace and unity,’’ he stated. (NAN)