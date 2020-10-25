Kwara State government on Sunday assured residents of protection of their lives and property, following the vandalism that was unleashed on stores in Ilorin by hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters.

Commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, gave the assurance in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mrs Afolabi-Oshatimehin said the vandalism did not reflect the character of the average Kwara resident and advised residents to observe the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state on Saturday.

She explained that the curfew was not designed to inflict pains on the peace-loving people of the state, but to halt the tide of looting.

She added that the government would continue to make untiring efforts, in conjunction with security agencies to ensure that normalcy was restored in the state.

“The wanton theft of goods and wares of business outfits by the criminals was despicable and reprehensible.

“It is, however, noteworthy that with combined efforts of the security agencies in the state, the acts of vandalism have been brought under control,’’ she stated.

Afolabi-Oshatimehin commended religious and opinion leaders in the state as well as the generality of the people for condemning the acts of vandalism.

NAN