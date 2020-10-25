By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday disclosed that the replacement of properties damaged in Lagos State as a result of #EndSARS violence will take N1 trillion.

Hoodlums ran loose in Lagos, destroying and burning government and private properties in the aftermath of Lekki shooting.

Gbajabiamila, who led delegation of lawmakers from the House of Representatives, paid a solidarity visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu over the deaths and wanton destruction of properties over #EndSARS protests in the state.

He said the mystery behind Lagos arson must be unraveled.

According to him,, ‘’The governor was just telling now it is going to take about a trillion Naira to rebuild Lagos, that makes my heart heavy.

“And I asked the governor how much is the year’s budget, and he said, it is about a trillion naira, that will cover salary, overheads, capital, growth, development, and now you are forced to look for a trillion naira to rebuild and compensate.

“You can see we are going backward, in reverse, we must always think of consequences, for or unforeseen and intended and unintended action. I encourage the young people to let us sit at the table.’’