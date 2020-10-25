The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Saturday, said the Federal Government had earmarked a N25bn Youth Fund as part of efforts to address the #EndSARS protests and other related youth restiveness in the country.

Ahmed made this known at a stakeholder meeting with the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, in Kaduna.

The meeting was in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, to ministers and governors to dialogue with stakeholders following the #EndSARS protests.

Ahmed explained that the fund would be increased to N75bn within a period of three years.

She added that the aim was to support youths to actualise their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas in growing their businesses and becoming self-reliant.

Balarabe said the essence of the meeting was to brainstorm towards tackling the security challenges during the #EndSARS protests.

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, who was also at the meeting, said the Federal Government was committed to initiating people-friendly policies and reforms aimed at creating jobs for the youths.