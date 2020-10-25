By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and comedian Charles Awurum says the youths are their own problem following unrest nationwide rising from the #EndSARS protest by the youths.

The filmmaker and former Special Assistant to Imo state governor on Entertainment stated this in a video posted on Sunday on his Instagram page where he addressed the issue of hoodlums looting and destroying businesses.

“Na now I sabi say the youths na the problem of the youths, some protest for the betterment of the country while some loot for the bitterment of the country,” Charles said in the video.

The comic actor captioned the post saying, “The youths na the problem of the youths. Politicians dey use some dey fight against the majority wey get better intention for the future.”

Following the shooting of protesters at Lekki toll gate, Lagos on October 20, hoodlums have taken to the streets to loot and destroy private and public property.