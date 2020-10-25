By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state following mayhem that engulfed the state in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the restriction time was now 8.00pm to 6.00am.

The government enjoined Lagosians to plan their journey time as they go about their lawful businesses.

The government said all public schools remained shut till further notice.

The statement reads: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8pm to 6am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses.

“Public schools remain shut till further notice.”