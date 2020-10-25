By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Pope Francis on Sunday called for urgent prayer for Nigeria to avert every form of violence.

Nigeria has been engulfed by lots of violence, looting, destruction of properties and killing innocent people in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest.

But Pope Francis in tweets on Sunday said what was not expressed in love of neigbhour was not true love of God.

He added that what was not drawn from one’s relationship with God was not true love of neighbour.

He said there should be constant search of social harmony through the promotion of justice and the common good of others in Nigeria.

In his words: “What is not expressed in love of neighbour is not true love of God; and, likewise, what is not drawn from one’s relationship with God is not true love of neighbour.

“Let us pray to the Lord for Nigeria, so that every form of violence might always be avoided, in the constant search of social harmony through the promotion of justice and the common good.”