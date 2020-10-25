By Christian Ogbonna

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Ebonyi State University Chapter, has urged the State government to prioritise University Education to improve the system.

Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, Chairman of the Union in the School, gave the advice in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi, on Wednesday said he would proscribe ASUU, the Non-Academic Staff of Union (NASU) and other bodies in the Institution.

Igwenyi, reacting to the proscription, said Labour issues are in the exclusive list and so no Governor could proscribe a National Union duly registered and given a charter to operate.

According to him, “We are just a branch of ASUU and National body of the Union is very much aware of the situation in Ebonyi,” the Chairman explained.

The Chairman claimed that workers in the university are being owed four months of salaries.

He urged political office holders to avoid issues that could cause the collapse of public educational institutions.

Also, he called on the staff of the University to remain resolute until government meets their demands.

NAN