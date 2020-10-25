Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has won re-election for a third term, provisional results for the poll released Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) showed.

Conde, 82, the candidate of the ruling party RPG (Rally of the Guinean People), won the electoral ballot with 59.49 percent.

The main opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo, of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, UFDG, won 33.5 percent.

The results were announced by the president of the CENI.

The new term will be for six years, meaning Conde will be in office till 88 years.

According to CENI, out of a total of 5,410,098 voters registered, CENI collected 4,099,321 valid votes from 14,147 polling stations in Guinea and outside the country with a participation rate of 78.88 percent.

The provisional results of the presidential election published by the CENI will be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

In accordance with the Guinean constitution, the candidate who obtains the majority of the votes is declared the winner of the presidential election.

Conde was elected President of Guinea in 2010.

He won his second term in 2015 and then changed the constitution to run for a third term.