Who ordered Tuesday evening’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza?. This was the question Bola Ahmed Tinubu placed before Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the All Progressives Congress chieftain visited the Lagos governor on Saturday.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier stated that the tragic incident was caused by “forces beyond his control.”

However, as the misery behind the shooting of peaceful protesters continued, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu proceeded to the State House in Marina to get information straight from the horse’s mouth.

And after meeting with the governor, Tinubu said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

The APC leader has been under attack since the incident as rampaging hoodlums burnt down investments reportedly linked with.

And while speaking to journalists at the statehouse, Tinubu stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the Tuesday night attack.

He said, “First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the Commission of Inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.

“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.”

Tinubu also cleared the air on reports that he left the country in the past few days.

“I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They say Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”