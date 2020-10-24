By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki has urged residents of the state to avoid anarchy, be law-abiding, and cooperate with the state government.

The former senate president said this in response to continued movement around the state and attack on public and private properties.

He urged residents of the state to eschew violence and stay at home in compliance with the curfew.

On Friday, Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state stating that lives are being threatened in the state and businesses are being looted.

He declared the curfew to curb criminality ravaging the state in the last 48-hours.

Saraki urged Kwarans to avoid anarchy, pleading that the state must not be allowed to be turned into a lawless society.