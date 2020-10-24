By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday invaded the residence of Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) in Oluyole, Ibadan and carted away empowerment materials worth N200 million.

The senator confirmed the incident while working on a radio programme.

In the video posted below, several motorcycles were carted away.

Among the items carted away are about 300 motorcycles, deep freezers and food itema.

Meanwhile, Sen. Folarin said the items carted away were meant for constituency empowerment programme scheduled to take place in December.

He added that he was relieved that no life was lost.

Watch the video below