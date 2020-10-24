Manchester United and arch premier league rival Chelsea played to a goalless draw in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

The match saw the red devils match a 48-year-old record of failing to win their first three home league games.

New signing, Edinson Cavani also got his debut against the blues as he was close to netting a goal with his first touch.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in his post-match interview said that he believes his sides did well and created half-decent opportunities.

“I think we pegged them back, created half-decent opportunities. The keeper has made a couple of top saves against Marcus. We created enough good chances that could’ve given us a win” he said.

The clash today makes debutant Cavani the oldest player to make his Premier League debut for Man United since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (34y 316d) in August 2016.