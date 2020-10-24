Manchester United and arch premier league rival Chelsea played to a goalless draw in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

The match saw the red devils match a 48-year-old record of failing to win their first three home league games.

New signing, Edinson Cavani also got his debut against the blues as he was close to netting a goal with his first touch.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in his post-match interview said that he believes his sides did well and created half-decent opportunities.

“I think we pegged them back, created half-decent opportunities. The keeper has made a couple of top saves against Marcus. We created enough good chances that could’ve given us a win” he said.

READ ALSO  Lucky Chelsea hold 9-man Ajax at Stamford Bridge

The clash today makes debutant Cavani the oldest player to make his Premier League debut for Man United since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (34y 316d) in August 2016.