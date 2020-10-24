A Political group, Tinubu Vanguard, has called on Nigerians to stop the verbal and sometimes physical attack on Mr. Bola Tinubu, and his assets.

Director-General (D-G) of the group, Dr. Johnny Ben, made the call in a statement on Saturday against the backdrop of recent attacks on assets that were purportedly traced to Tinubu.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The attack on Tinubu’s assets in Lagos is an attack on Nigeria and its people, it is barbaric and we condemn it in its entirety.

“Tinubu had made his mark in several fields and established himself before venturing into politics where he fought with other democrats for the enthronement of democracy in our country,” he said.

He added that the description of Tinubu as corrupt in some quarters was also uncalled for as there was no evidence to that effect.

“Till date, Tinubu has only held two elective political offices, one as Senator in the third republic and the other as Executive Governor of Lagos.

“He has had no immunity after then, and no court has ever convicted him for corrupt practices,” he said.

Ben also commended the Federal and State governments for their positive reactions to recent protests and violence across the country.

“The recent efforts by the federal government and some state governments to address the issues raised by the #EndSARS protesters are quite commendable.

“As part of demands raised by the protesters, the federal government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the police brutality and extrajudicial killings and that of the Nigerian Army to Compliment the Lagos State Panel to investigate shooting at the toll gate.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Bihari for his address to the nation, enumerating the various plans of government for Police reform among other intervention programmes.

“We sympathise with those who incurred loses of various degrees, especially those who lost loved ones in the protests,” he said.

He urged states that had yet to set up their Judicial Panels to do so urgently.

“We equally appeal to the genuine protesters to listen to the voice of reason by suspending their actions and allowing the government some time to implement their demands.

“We urge the various judicial panels to justify the confidence reposed in them by expediting action and bringing the culprits to book.”