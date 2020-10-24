Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President’s spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, disclosed this on Twitter.

He said the 48-year-old president tested on Friday and his result was positive.

Spychalski said the Duda feels well and is in isolation.

Szanowni Państwo, zgodnie z zaleceniami wczoraj Prezydent @AndrzejDuda miał wykonany test na obecność koronawirusa. Wynik okazał się pozytywny. Prezydent czuje się dobrze. Jesteśmy w stałym kontakcie z odpowiednimi służbami medycznymi. — Błażej Spychalski (@spychalski_b) October 24, 2020

Duda joins other world leaders such as US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who have been hit by coronavirus.

Duda’s diagnosis comes amid a huge surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths in Poland.

Mr. Duda attended an event in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, on Monday where he met Bulgarian President Rumen Radev who later went into quarantine.

He also met Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, who has since tested negative.

“I didn’t have and I don’t have any symptoms, especially the serious ones like lack of taste or lack of smell, but the result of the test is absolutely clear,” Mr. Duda said in a video message posted on Twitter.

He also said that he feels good.

The president disclosed he would self isolate with his family and work remotely, saying it is not a problem.