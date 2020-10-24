By Aminu Garko

Niger Police Command said its operatives and local vigilantes have thwarted bandits attack on Hayin Beri village near Kamfanin Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the attempted attack occured at about 4:00am on Saturday.

He said that one bandit was killed and others forced to flee with injuries due to the superior fire power of the police operatives and local vigilantes.

“Mop up operation to track the fleeing bandits is ongoing,” he said, and urged residents to report anyone with bullet wound to security agents nearest to them.

Usman also called on residents to provide credible information on suspected criminals to security agencies, for appropriate action.

NAN