The Police Command in Niger has arrested 13 suspects over alleged armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and dealing in Indian hemp in different parts of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna.

Abiodun said on Oct. 16, at about 13:00 hours, 11 notorious armed robbers that had been terrorising Minna metropolis were smashed by the police operatives attached to Area Command, Minna.

He said that the command recorded incidences of armed robbery attacks at Barkin Sale on Oct.20, Bosso Estate on Oct.18, Maitumbi on Oct. 24, Moris on Oct. 8 and Shango on Oct. 9 all in Minna metropolis.

He said that during the incidences people were robbed of their valuables and about six different vehicles carted away.

“We swung into action and arrested 11 suspects who all confessed to being members of the syndicate who participated in these robberies.

“We also recovered 1 Barreta pistol,1 brownie pistol, 1 locally made pistol,5 plasma televisions,1 Peugeot 206 with registration No. YAB719LH, 2 live ammunition and 4 cartridges.

Others items recovered from the suspects were, 1 iron, 1 cutlass, 1 screw, some keys,1 iPhone, 1 Gionee handset, 25 pieces of wrappers, 1 butterfly sewing machine, 1 Samsung home theatre with five mini speakers and the sum of N 85,500 from the suspects, the police spokesman said.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the receivers and recover other vehicles that were stolen.

Similarly on Oct .17, at about 15:00 hours Police Safe Highway patrol team attached to Kagara division along Tegina-Zungeru road intercepted and arrested one Suleiman Abdullahi of Mailamba-Agwa village in possession of a locally fabricated riffle with 14 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition.

“The suspect confessed to have bought the rifle at N70,000 through his late brother Sani Abdullahi.

Also on Oct. 14, at about 17:00 hours information was received that one Godwin Snu was conveying 70 bags of Indian hemp from Abuja to Gwada.

Police Operatives attached to Gwada division swung into action and traced 50 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in a bush near Daza village of Munya Local Government Area.

“One Martin’s Ikwor of Enugu State later surfaced and claimed the ownership of the 50 bags recovered.

Further investigation revealed that the remaining 20 bags are in possession of the said Godwin Snu.

He said that effort to arrest Godwin and recover the remaining bags was ongoing.

Similarly on Oct. 9, at about 04:30 hours credible information was received that an Indian hemp dealer was conveying some substances believed to be Indian hemp along Mokwa-Jebba road.

Police Operatives attached to Mokwa division were mobilised to trail the suspect.

In the process, police discovered 134 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp abandoned in the bush.

He said that efforts were being made to arrest the suspect.