By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Executive Council, SEC, on Friday approved the reconstruction of 12 roads across 11 Local Government Areas of the State.

The roads, which are to be completed between six and nine months, will join the ongoing road projects that have continued steadily according to schedule.

The roads include:

Ijebu Ode-Epe/Sagamu-Ore Interchange Flyover in Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu LGAs.

1.2km Ilishan Market Road in Ikenne LGA.

2.0km Itori Junction-Total Road in Ewekoro LGA.

1.3km Joju Road in Ado-Odo Ota LGA.

3.41km Olomore Junction-Sanni Road, Abeokuta North LGA.

5.9km Sagamu Junction-Iperu Roundabout Road in Sagamu/Ikenne LGA.

3.0km Iperu Roundabout-Ode Road in Ikenne LGA.

7.0km Ago Iwoye-Oru-Ijebu Igbo Road in Ijebu North LGA.

5.7km Somorin-Kemta, Idi-Aba Road in Odeda LGA

3.8km Ilashe-Koko-Alari Road in Ipokia LGA

8.0km Orile Oko Road in Remo North LGA

2.3km Obafemi Awolowo Way-Mada-Takete in Remo North.

In the same vein, the following roads were previously approved by the Council:

4.65km Akute-Denro-Ishasi in Ifo LGA

2.35km Olusegun Osoba Toyin Street in Ifo LGA

3.2km Molipa Expressway in Ijebu Ode LGA

Prioritising infrastructure is bringing Ogun State the development she deserves.