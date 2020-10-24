Alicia Keys has urged Nigerians not to cease making effort in their quest to knock out injustice and other systems designed to oppress them.

The award-winning artiste sent the strong movitavational message to Nigerians after widespread reports of brutality and extrajudicial killings before and during protests against bad governance and poor policing system in Nigeria.

However, after the protests was hijacked by thugs and what was described as “lack of empathy from Aso Rock”, some Nigerians took to social media to express their desires to seek greener pastures in other countries.

But Alicia Keys recently used her platform to tell them not lose focus and stay hopeful of a better Nigeria that they desired.

Here is her message to Nigeria;

My love goes out to Nigeria, America and everywhere in the world that is fighting to change the systems designed to oppress! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality

#BlackLivesMatter

Don’t give up

Stay hopeful

We are needed

You light is needed

Your love is needed

We are who we need…