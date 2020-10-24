The Nigerian government is set to report Nnamdi Kanu, to the UK over a viral audio clip, made by the leader of the proscribed separatist group, IPOB.

Nigeria is blaming the audio for the violence, looting and killings in Lagos and other Southern state, amid the #EndSARS protests.

Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), lives in the UK.

According to a report by Daily Trust, former Nigerian leaders at an emergency virtual meeting with President Buhari described the outlawed IPOB as a ‘biggest threat’.

They warned that such an inciting audio trip as released by Nnamdi Kanu should not be tolerated.

In the audio circulated on Tuesday, Kanu called on protesters to ambush and kill all governors, soldiers, policemen and destroy properties belonging to the government and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although Kanu has since denied the audio, a top government source told Daily Trust on Saturday that an independent verification has been conducted and the result showed that the voice was Kanu’s.

Kanu in a statement said he did not order the attack and destruction of economic assets of the Yoruba people in Lagos State.

He insisted that the enemies of Igbo-Yoruba unity were spreading false information to cause disaffection and war between the two major ethnic groups.

But the source who spoke in confidence, said the verification of the audio has been passed on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which in turn is set to petition the UK government over the matter.

