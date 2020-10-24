By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The house of the Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has been vandalised and set ablaze in Calabar, Cross River State by hoodlums.

Ndoma-Egba was a threr-time senator who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the Nigerian Senate from 2003 to 2015.

Hoodlums unleashed mayhem in Calabar on Saturday, vandalising properties and setting some ablaze in the aftermath of #EndSARS protests in the country.

The hoodlums had vandalised a warehouse in Calabar and made away with COVID-19 palliative materials.

Videos showed arsonists set ablaze the house of Ndoma-Egba after vandalising it. A car in front of the house was burning as well as the property itself.

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba's house set ablaze in Calabar, Cross River State pic.twitter.com/nWSLQdV5bD — Akwa-Cross Facts & History (@Akwa_CrossFacts) October 24, 2020

Despite the 24 hours curfew declared in Cross River State, Government, hoodlums came out to loot and destroy both government and private properties.

Some of the buildings already vandalised include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along Marian Road, Cross River State Transport Regulatory Agency (CRTRA) office and banks along Mayne Avenue and 8-Miles Calabar.