By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has confirmed 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The agency made this known via its website late on Friday.

The NCDC said that the 77 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed cases to 61,882.

It also reported two COVID-19 related deaths.

The 77 cases were reported by 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the last 24 hours in the country.

The number of recoveries stood at 57,190, as 205 patients were discharged across the nation in the last 24 hours.

Lagos State recorded 21 cases. Kaduna recorded 20, Rivers 19 and FCT 4 new cases.

Osun state logged 3 cases of the virus.

Ondo, Sokoto, Kwara and Benue confirmed 2 cases each, while Imo and Ogun reported 1 case each.

The NCDC said it had conducted 602,239 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced.

The agency noted that till date, 61,882 cases were confirmed, 57,190 cases discharged and 1,129 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.