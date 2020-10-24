By Rita Iliya

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Zubairu Dada, has appealed to youths to embrace peaceful dialogue in the course of their agitations against the disbanded SARS.

He made the appeal in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting with a cross section of youths in Minna, urging them to embrace peace for meaningful development.

Dada explained that the meeting was based on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to members of the Federal Executive Council to engage different stakeholders on the current situation in the country.

He added that this include intimating the youths on the protest they held on insecurity, bad condition of roads and poor electricity supply in Niger state.

“I want to appeal to our youths to give peace a chance even as they have the right to complain about police brutality and other related issues.

“The President and his vice have extended their apologies to the youths and citizens and it is expected that they see that it is a government that listens to the plight of its citizens.

“The government has admitted that things are not the way they should be and it is ready to make amend by accepting the demands of the youths and promising to address them,” he said.

He said that the youths in Niger had made their immediate concerns known to the Federal government bothering on the challenges confronting the state, adding that he will notifying the President about them.

The minister noted that the Federal government was making efforts to address issues of condition of bad roads in Niger state, adding that work has resumed on the Minna-Suleja road and contract awarded on Bida-Lapai-Lambata road.

Dada, however, advised the youths to take advantage of Federal government empowerment programmes designed to address issues of unemployment among the youths.

He said that the Federal government was interested in the welfare of the youths and committed to addressing issues of unemployment among the youths.

