By Preye Campbell

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says Stoke City’s main target is to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Championship side have lost once in five league outings this season and currently sit in 10th position on the table.

Mikel, who was once a Premier League mainstay player with Chelsea, has featured in all of The Potters’ league games this season after arriving on a free transfer this summer.

The former Trabzonspor player, who was a stand-in captain in Wednesday’s draw against Barnsley, is ready toead the team to English football’s top-flight league.

“I just keep going, get ticking over and get the team to play and help the team defensively as well,” he told the club’s website.

“We’re trying to find a way to play out. You could see in the game (against Barnsley) that we did that a few times, we did come out really well. If we keep playing like this I think we’ll be there.

“It’s been good. Everyone has been lovely and helped me to settle in; the managers, the players, the staff. It’s been great, I’m enjoying myself to be back playing the game and the aim is to help get this club where it should be, which is in the Premier League.”

Stoke City are next in action against Brentford at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.