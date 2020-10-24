Michael Adeshina

Nigerians demanding the end to police brutality and bad governance in line with the #EndSARS tagline storm the London residence of APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Saturday.

According to the video posted by African Independent Television, only a few of them carried placards with many chanting derogatory words as they stormed Tinubu’s residence at Duchess Mews, Portland Place.

This is coming after the APC leader was accused of ordering security forces to open fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos State – a claim he has denied.

Tinubu responded by stating he will never be part of any carnage.

“Why will they use live bullets?

“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.”

The former Lagos state governor also denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company, the firm which manages the tollgate.

He said: “I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate.”

“We are about 13 to 14 days into the protests now. Before now, I was being accused and reported to the Presidency that I was behind the protests, that I was a sponsor of the protests.”

Tinubu had also “appealed to the youths” and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.

“That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them.

“He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked,” he added.