By Muhaimin Olowporoku

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would address Nigerians regarding the Tuesday Lekki shooting at protesters by soldiers.

The minister said the president would give his address on the matter after he has all the facts about what really happened.

At the late hours of Tuesday, gunmen dressed in military uniform arrived at the Lekki toll-gate plaza shooting at #EndSars protesters.

The incident has drawn global attention with members of the global community condemning the president and the Nigerian army for the incident.

It became worse after the President addressed Nigerians in a broadcast and failed to talk about the incident.

The presidency afterward explained that the shooting was under investigation and cannot be mentioned by the president.

The minister for Youth and Sports Development in an interview with Arise TV disclosed that the president would address Nigerians on the issue.

Dare said that “For sure, the President has ordered for an investigation. He had a National Security Meeting yesterday (Friday). I can tell you that this is ongoing already.

“The President wants to have the facts and that is going to be made public”.