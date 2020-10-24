Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for his campaign to provide food for in-need children ahead of a showdown fixture between Chelsea and United.

Rashford, 22, continues to receive accolades for his efforts on eradicating child-hunger in the United Kingdom.

Recently, a host of private businesses have stepped in to fund the United youth product’s campaign after his proposals were rejected by the UK Government, leaving the Chelsea legend impressed.

“He is a fantastic player, a fantastic talent. It is great to see young players with personality and a voice speaking up about things he cares passionately about,” Lampard said.

“I absolutely commend him for that. There’s a group of players in the Premier League now who are that sort of age [who are speaking up].

“It doesn’t matter who you play for, when people speak out like he does, I think it is a fantastic thing and he deserves his credit for it.”

Both Lampard and Rashford will be looking to secure victory for their respective clubs in Saturday’s Old Trafford encounter.

The game will kick-off at 5:30pm Nigerian time.