The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday led other members on a fact-finding visit to areas and facilities destroyed by hoodlums during the peaceful protest against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Obasa, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, visited the ravaged palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and the Isokoko Police Station.

Other places visited include: the Pen Cinema Police Station, the Fagba Police unit, and Television Continental.

The speaker appealed to the hoodlums to abstain from further destruction of private and public properties and the heritage that binds the people together.

“We are on the visit to see the level of destruction that took place in the state and this is shocking because Lagos had always maintained a respected place in the country and in Africa.

“We must not forget also that Lagos is a mini-Nigeria and it habours people irrespective of where they come from, irrespective of their political or religious sentiments.

“We, therefore, urge the aggrieved protesters to be conscious of the fact that rebuilding the state is a major task that must be done with unity.

“So, the House will also support the effort of the state government to see that something is done in relation to those who lost their lives as a result of SARS brutality,” he said.

Obasa urged them to embrace unity and love as this had become the new focus to encourage, empower and inspire the government’s direction at this critical time.

He promised residents that as representatives of the people, the members of the House of Assembly would always stand for things beneficial to them.

Obasa commended the management of the Television Continental (TVC) for its quick return in spite of the magnitude of the destruction experienced.

He urged the television station to continue to sustain its tempo as one of the biggest news media in the country.