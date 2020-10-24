By Victor Adeoti

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday imposed a fresh 24-hour curfew in the state until further notice.

The announcement came barely 48 hours after Oyetola announced the suspension of the earlier dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the state following the #EndSARS protests by some youths in the state.

Oyetola, in his state broadcast, said that the fresh curfew, which takes immediate effect, is to prevent anarchy and the looting of government and private properties by hoodlums.

It is also to prevent the situation from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order, he said

PM NEWS notes that barely 12 hours after the suspension of the previous curfew, hoodlums started looting warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stored as well as private stores.

The National Grain Silos in Ilesa town was not spared, as hoodlums looted all the food items kept there.

They continued the looting of both government and private properties across the state on Saturday morning.

Oyetola said, “This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially, now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.

“My fellow citizens, the declaration of a 24-hour curfew, which will be until further notice, is to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.”

He added that it was unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals had taken advantage of the government’s action to wantonly loot government and private properties, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the state.

The situation, which the governor said was unacceptable, stands condemned.

During the curfew, there would be no vehicular or human movements, adding that only those on essential duties, with proper identification, would be allowed access.

Thereafter, he urged residents of the state to return & remain home until further notice, as violators would be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the State.

NAN