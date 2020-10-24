France has become the seventh country in the world with over a million caseload of coronavirus.

After reporting 42,032 new cases on Friday, the country’s total tally jumped to

1,041,075.

It is the second country in western Europe in the super grim league, after Spain, which now has a tally of 1,110,372 cases.

United States leads the seven-nation league,ith 8,721,669 cases and almost 230,000 deaths.

India is second with 7,813,667 cases and 117,992 death toll.

Brazil has the world’s third worst numbers with 5,332,634 cases and 156,000 fatalities.

Russia, with claims to producing the first world’s vaccine for the virus, claims fourth spot with 1,480,646 cases and 25,525 deaths.

Next are Spain and Argentina.

The latter has a caseload of 1,053,650 and fatalities close to 28,000.

Meanwhile, the EU’s disease control agency has expressed concern about the surge in coronavirus infections in the region.

Several countries in Europe are reporting infection rates higher than during the first wave of the pandemic in March and April.

Spain’s “real number” of infections is more than three million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday.

The World Health Organization has also warned of an “exponential” rise in cases.