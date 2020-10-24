By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Manchester City were close to losing their second match this season until young striker, Phil Foden came to their rescue in the 51st minute.

West Ham looked like they were going to stun the Citizens to a 1 -0 defeat until Foden’s strike. The hosts took charge of the match early in the 18th minute. Michail Antonio scored a bicycle kick goal as he gets on the end of Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

Antonio’s goal was enough action for the first half. City continued finding their way of breaking West Ham’s defense in the first half until the half time whistle.

Man City drew level after Joao Cancelo’s cross finds Phil Foden, who spins and shoots in one lovely movement. He tucks it into the corner beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Although City managed to equalize early enough in the second half, they could not get a winner until the final whistle was blown.