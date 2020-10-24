By Kazeem Ugbodaga

No fewer than 229 people have been arrested in Lagos in connection with the mayhem that engulfed Lagos in aftermath of #EndSARS protest.

The Lagos State Government said it would be prosecuting the suspects who allegedly took advantage of the EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

Hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest of youths against brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police personnel tagged #EndSARS to wreak havoc and disturb the peace in the state

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi has gone round relevant Police formations with a team of prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determine those that have prima facie case made against them.

A total of 229 suspects were arrested by the Police for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the statewide curfew imposed by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

Adeyemi said after the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer would be arraigned before the Courts on Monday, while the release of those who have no case to answer would be ensured.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN while calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the State Government to uphold the rule of law at all times.