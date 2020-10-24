The Christian Press Association of Nigeria (CPAN), on Saturday, prayed for Nigeria to overcome all its challenges.

The incoming President of CPAN, Mr Gracious Akintayo, led other members during the prayers in Lagos.

Akintayo prayed that the country would not witness a repeat of the #EndSars protest, marked with unanticipated violence, looting, brutality, among others.

He said that the country would overcome the challenges with prayers, calling for all hands to be on deck to work toward achieving unity and peace.

He urged youths to eschew violence and wanton destruction of properties, saying that “CPAN prays for Nigerian youths to follow the path of peace.

“Nigerian youths should, at all times, engage government in dialogue to achieve their desired objectives.”

Akintayo appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to galvanise the role, importance and contributions of the youths toward nation-building by giving them more opportunities.

He reiterated CPAN’s determination to continue to pray for peace and unity in the nation.

CPAN is an association of independent Christian news writers and publishers, with the core mandate of promoting peace in the country and among nations.