The Music and Entertainment Gospel Awards (MEGA), has suspended activities following violent protests across the country.

A statement issued by Femi Akintunde-Johnson, National Coordinator, said the award took notes of events across the country in the past two weeks.

“We identify with the legitimate demand of young Nigerians to end brutality and other rights abuses by authorities responsible for protecting lives and property of citizens.

”We agree with widely held positions that inhumane force in general and riot policing negates fundamental human rights, and that the authorities should move speedily to effect broad-based reforms in the operations of Nigerian security forces, and other institutions with direct impact on the lives and welfare of the populace.

”In response to the sombre mood of the nation, the organisers of MEGAwards2020 have decided to suspend the planning and execution of the award ceremony earlier slated for November 15, 2020,” the statement said.

It added that “Consequently, the voting platforms which have received generous patronage from lovers of gospel music since its inception on October 10 shall be shut down, till further notice, as from 8pm today. That is the least we can do.

”We empathize with families of the bereaved, the injured, and others who lost valuables during this trying period. This is the moment, we believe, for Nigerian gospel artistes to extend their talents into avenues that can assist and assuage Nigerians during these difficult times.

”May God heal our hearts, and our land. God bless Nigeria.”