The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned of a looming petroleum scarcity in the country, following attacks on fuel tankers and the disruption of depot operations across the country due to the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

Dr. Joseph Obele, Chairman of IPMAN in Rivers State on Friday, October 23, 2020, disclosed this while speaking on a live radio program in Port Harcourt.

Obele said about 10 petroleum tankers belonging to its members were attacked and destroyed across the country by hoodlums during the protests while noting that there were no fatalities.

He added that the scarcity of petroleum products could be inevitable if the situation failed to improve before filling stations exhausted their stocks.

According to Obele, “About 10 of our trucks have been attacked nationwide by protesting youths, although there have not been casualties.

“Supply and distribution of petroleum products haven’t really been smooth, reason arising from the fact that 90% of our supply came from Lagos and there has been a skeletal supply schedule in Lagos for the past one week.

“Thursday’s case was worse, (as) all the depots in Nigeria were shut down. We don’t produce these products; we buy from depots and tank farms, and if these depots do not give us products, we fear that when we run out of stock, petroleum scarcity will happen.”