For three days, hoodlums hiding under #EndSARS protests destroyed properties worth billions of Naira in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
Targeted properties were mostly those owned by the Lagos and Federal Governments. Private properties, such as banks, hotels, vehicles and others were set ablaze.
Below are some pictures from the damage to public properties in Lagos:
Burnt vehicles at Ajeromi Ifelodun LG
First Bank vandalized at Ajeromi Ifelodun LG
A police station destroyed with cars burnt in Lagos
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspect damaged properties in Lagos
Vehicles and building burnt in Lagos
Vehicles burnt in Lagos mayhem
Vehicles burnt in Lagos mayhem
Vehicles burnt in Lagos mayhem
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?