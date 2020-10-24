The Civil Society Organisations Strategy Group on Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria (CSOSG-SDGs-Nigeria) said that the #EndSARS protests will take back the country in realising the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The National Chairman of the group, Dr Uzodinma Adirieje, said this in Abuja on Saturday.

Adirieje said that the vandalism of property and lives was a violation of SDG 11, aimed at sustainable cities and communities.

He explained that the destruction in the cities and communities had triggered tension and fear among residents, thereby defeating Goal 11.

He added that “on all fronts, the approach used has dragged Nigeria back in all the 17 goals.

“Destruction of properties, killings and jailbreak to free inmates has dragged Nigeria back.

“If you consider that properties have been burnt and companies closed, it means poverty has increased,” he said.

The Development Advocate warned that the destructions caused by the protesters were not only antithetical to the attainment of the SDGs, but capable of unleashing hunger on the land.

He decried the manner properties were wantonly burnt, which he said could also affect the ecosystem.

Adirieje, who condemned in strong terms the approach of different actors to the issue, said it had truncated the progress so far made in the achievement of the SDGs.

According to him, Nigeria has been dragged aback with the conduct of the actors in the protest.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) or Global Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked goals designed by the UN to be a blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.