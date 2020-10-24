By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not travel out of the country contrary to views, just as he visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday in Marina.

He commiserated with Sanwo-Olu over the mayhem that engulfed Lagos.

One of the reporters asked Tinubu: “Sir, we were told that you were in London, you were in Paris, when did you return?”

Tinubu replied: “I didn’t go no where, I am a Lagosian, I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still the JAGABAN”

@AdedojaTVC: Sir, we were told that you were in London, you were in Paris, when did u return ??@AsiwajuTinubu: “I didn’t go no where, I am a Lagosian, I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still the JAGABAN” #HealingLagos @ekometa @tunderahmanu pic.twitter.com/4QN9BBbBGr — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) October 24, 2020

He said he was at the State House, Marina to commiserate with the government and sympathise with him through the governor.

Tinubu added that he wanted to seek the permission of Sanwo-Olu to visit some of the victims if they were still in the hospital.

He said since Sanwo-Olu made the announcement to assume the responsibility of paying the bills of those affected, he wanted to he how he could help to give succour to the victims.

In his words: “I am here to commiserate with the government and sympathise with those victims through him (Sanwo-Olu), to seek his permission to visit some of those victims if they are still there in the hospital.

“Since he made the announcement to assume the responsibility of paying the payment and all that, how can we do to and what can we do to help him, to give succour?”