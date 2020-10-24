Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 73-year-old actor and former Republican governor of California, said he is feeling great after a heart surgery.

The Terminator actor revealed via his Instagram page that he has had his aortic valve replaced at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Center in Ohio.

The movie star thanked the team at the Cleveland Clinic saying he feels better now.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to every doc[tor] and nurse on my team!

In 2018 also, Schwarzenegger had an open heart to replace a pulmonary valve, following a previous pulmonary valve replacement in 1997.