Angry youths have burnt the statue of a pioneer President of Nigeria the late Nnamdi Azikiwe in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The statue located at Denis Memorial Grammar School Roundabout, Awka Avenue, Onitsha, is known as Zik Roundabout.

Some of the youths were heard saying while destroying the effigy “You put us in this mess by championing one Nigeria” and “You are the cause of our trouble.”

In several parts of the country, hoodlums have since hijacked the #EndSARS protest, forcing states to declare curfew.

Reacting to the incident, Victor Ononye a kinsman of Azikiwe said the mob action is uncalled for and heresy.

“The Right Hon Dr Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe, the first President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, must be expressing regrets wherever his spirit is, for attracting independence to Nigeria,” he said.