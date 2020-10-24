By Hadiza Mohammed-Aliyu

The Orange Day campaign is a day set aside by UN and its organs, including the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), to raise awareness about Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Harmful Traditional Practices (HTP) meted out to women and girls around the world.

The campaign, usually carried out on the 25th day of every month, also focuses on the need to eliminate the menaces.

The day is also celebrated to remind the world about commitments to rid the world of GBV and the harmful practices, and also encourage all to speak out and rise against all abuses against women and girls.

GBV knows no social, economic or national boundaries, as UN estimates indicate that one in three women will experience physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime.