By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu has assured Abuja residents that palliatives stored across various warehouses in the city are safe and secured.

She made this known in a press statement issued by Mr. Austine Elemue, her Special Assistant on Media.

The minister also assured that there are no hoarded palliatives in the various warehouses across the city.

She said the FCT Administration had distributed all items procured and those donated to the Area Councils, Civil society organizations (CSOs), Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Community Associations, and Professional bodies.

She also disclosed that more donations have been received by the administration which has been distributed in a transparent manner.

Ramatu disclosed that CSOs and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were involved in the distribution process of the palliatives to ensure transparency.

She warned members of the public not to be lured into criminality, believing that certain palliatives are hoarded in the city.