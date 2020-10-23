By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin has said Nigerians born and unborn will remember 20-10-20 as a day in which protesting harmless youths were shot at and killed by Nigeria’s military.

He described the day as a black Tuesday.

“We cannot erase from the collective memory how the disbelief of a nation turned to shock, horror, heartbreak and unspeakable sorrow as our unarmed children were shot at, injured, maimed and killed, in the course of a peaceful protest.

“We will not forget how our democracy and our nation was dealt a near-mortal blow by the brute force and deadly violence of our very own soldiers, using the Lekki toll gate as a shooting range and our children as target practice!

“May the souls of those whom we have lost rest in perfect peace; and we assure you that while remembering them as martyrs, we consider it a duty to demand and receive justice in the matter of their cold-blooded murder,” he said.

Adefarasin, in a statement, prayed for healing for everyone who was injured, bereaved or traumatised by the carnage witnessed in Lekki.

He said they were not alone and that he felt their pain, saying, “we pray with you and we stand with you.

Dear Father, with one voice, we pray for our people and ask for your divine intervention and healing over our nation.

“We cry out for peace and justice in our land. We stand on your Word even as we pursue our rights and seek justice, in Jesus name.”