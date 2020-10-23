By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has begun the visitation of different hot spots torched by hoodlums across the state.

Many Local Government Secretariats, Police Stations, and other facilities burnt, while stores, shops were looted by hoodlums including the palace of Oba of Lagos. They made away with King Chief of Staff.

The governor and his team had visited the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarters, Layeni, and Amukoko Police Stations.

Other places visited are Lagos State Public Works Office at Ojodu and Ojodu Bus Rapid Transit terminal.

As at the time of filing this report, the governor is currently addressing the people at the Oba of Lagos’ palace, assuring that the peace has been restored to the community.

The governor also assured the residents that the monarch will return to the palace and will address the people.

Also speaking during the visit, Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, said the attacks on public facilities compelled the state government to impose a curfew on the state.

He said, “I want us to realise that all of these happened before the curfew. This was why the government imposed the curfew. The correct situation is that these attacks sparked the curfew

“This is not d kind of Lagos we know and want to know. We should see ourselves as brothers. The kind of rebuilding that we have to do now is great. This is a tough and difficult time for us but we will come out stronger.”

At Ajeromi, the governor was received by Fatai Adekunle Ayoola and Fatai Ajidagba, Chairmen of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area respectively.