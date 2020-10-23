Former England captain, Wayne Rooney could be set to take on his first job in coaching as manager of English Championship side, Derby County.

The Daily Mail reports that the Rams‘ current boss Phillip Cocu is under fire at the club and his time could come to an end if he produces a bad result against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

That could see him replaced by Rooney, even though the former Manchester United star is yet to complete his UEFA coaching badges.

Rooney, 34, signed an 18-month contract as player-coach with Derby in January 2020, after completing his American adventure with D.C. United.