By Taiwo Okanlawon

Millions of properties including shops have been burnt in Fagba, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos following a clash between Hausa and Yoruba youths.

According to reports, the clash sprang up from the #EndSARS protest which has raised tensions in Lagos for over two weeks.

A shop owner in the area simply identified as Yemi told Qed.ng that his store which houses electronic devices was razed with goods worth over N10 million in it.

Yemi said the perpetrators had tried severally to break into his store before finally succeeding on Thursday and setting it ablaze.

With the curfew still in place in Lagos, Fagba residents are more pessimistic about leaving their houses following the clash.

Several persons have also been injured and houses destroyed.